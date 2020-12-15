Rimersburg Man Charged With Animal Cruelty for Neglected Dog Due in Court Today

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is facing a hearing today on criminal charges related to an investigation of a reported animal cruelty case.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old William Keith Yates is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:45 a.m. on December 15, on the following charge:

– Cruelty to Animal, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into a report of animal cruelty.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, New Bethlehem Police were contacted on October 21 by an individual reporting a possible animal cruelty situation based on a dog that appeared to have a bad rash.

Police followed up on the report shortly after noon and proceeded to a residence on Main Street in Rimersburg to check on the welfare of the dog in question, a small black and white Shih Tzu named BamBam, which is owned by William Yates.

At the scene, the dog was brought out by another resident and lifted for police to get a better view of it.

According to the complaint, police found the dog was covered in a red rash all over its stomach and hind legs, and when it was lifted, numerous fleas were observed on its stomach. Police also noticed that when the dog was put down, it could not seem to stop biting and scratching itself due to the fleas.

After getting a written statement from the resident who was watching the dog, police returned to the station to try to find another place for the animal to stay and contacted Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR). The representative from TCAR stated they would be able to care for the dog.

Once the dog’s care was arranged, police returned to the residence where one of the residents signed a consent to search the premises, and the dog BamBam was then taken by police.

While being transported to TCAR, the dog could not stop scratching and biting itself. The dog was then left at TCAR to receive care for its condition, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, on October 30, police returned to TCAR to get records for the dog on October 30. At that time, police examined the dog and found that its condition had improved and its rash was nearly gone. The dog’s records indicated it had a bad flea infestation and a bad case of tapeworms to the point it took three doses of medication to rid the dog of a visible tapeworm.

The dog was then taken to Clarion Animal Hospital and was examined by Dr. Hoover, who stated that since the fleas and tapeworm had been taken care of, the dog was in fair health but still had skin issues.

The complaint states that the Tri-County Animal Rescue is seeking restitution in the amount of $433.49 for the supplies and vet bills for the care of the dog.

The charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on November 19.

