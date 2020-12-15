Robert E. Saylor, 79, of Seneca, died Monday morning, December 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on July 27, 1941, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Harry T. and Betty M. (Lewis) Saylor. He was married on October 2, 1965, to Margret M. “Peggy” (Mauthe). She survives.

Bob worked for many years as a farmer/orchard manager for JR Resources in Ringgold. He was a member of the Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Margret “Peggy” Saylor, of Seneca; three daughters, Jill Rend and her husband, Frank, of Porter, Holly Rex and her husband, Jeff, of Seneca, and Leigh Anne Saylor, of Punxsutawney; nine grandchildren, Braxton Martin and his wife, Abby, Caleb Martin and his wife, Nikki, Evan Martin, Easton Rend, Ty Rex, Austin Rex, Talon Rex, Lexi Poole and Laci Poole; four great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Declan, Carter and Keaton; two brothers, Ronald R. Saylor and his wife, Sue, and Theodore “Ted” Saylor and his wife, Victoria, both of Rimersburg, and two sisters, Sara ” Peg” Connor of Rimersburg and Linda Nulph and her husband, Carl, of New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Ringgold Cemetery, Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to a charity of one’s choice or as Bob always did, pass on a kind deed to others.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

