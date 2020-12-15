Sentencing for Man Involved in Violent Baseball Bat Assault in Clarion Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man involved in the violent assault of a Clarion man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 21-year-old Alexander Michael Toy, of Kittanning, is scheduled to stand for sentencing by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on December 16, on the following charge:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

Toy pleaded guilty to the above charge on October 21.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Riot-Plan/Use Firearm/Weapon, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Riot-Plan/Use Firearm/Weapon, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Conspiracy – Simple Assault

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in March 2019.

Toy currently remains lodged in the Armstrong County Jail where he is currently serving a sentence of one to five years confinement on a third offense DUI charge.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion Borough Police Department received a call from Clarion 9-1-1 around 9:00 p.m. on March 18, 2019, regarding an assault that reportedly took place at a residence on Frampton Street in Clarion Borough that involved the above-listed defendants.

An investigation of the incident revealed that Tiffany Lamb was the former girlfriend/acquaintance of a known male victim, and they had reportedly broken off their relationship one to two weeks prior to the incident. Lamb still had some belongings at the victim’s residence, and she wanted to retrieve her belongings and she promised to get the group of individuals involved free marijuana from the victim, the complaint states.

The individuals involved traveled together in Lamb’s vehicle from Armstrong County to the Clarion area. Surveillance footage from the Walmart store in Clarion shows the five individuals walking around the store and at a self-checkout counter. The footage shows Kierra Colligan scanning most of the items – but not all of them. Some of the items were stolen, including a metal baseball bat and a bandanna, according to the complaint.

The five individuals then traveled from the Walmart store to a Clarion University parking lot adjacent to Greenville Avenue, across from Tippin Gym, then walked along Byers Place to the Frampton Street residence. Alex Toy carried the baseball bat in his hand and subsequently used it in the assault of the victim, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim reported the assault took place between 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. He stated there were three incidents at the doorway of his residence, each happening approximately within ten minutes of each other.

The victim reported there was a knock at his door, and a known male witness answered it and found a man with an empty pizza box asking if it was his order. The witness said “no,” then closed the door, and the man walked away. Approximately ten minutes later, there was a second knock at the door, and the victim answered it and found Colligan at the door. Colligan allegedly asked the victim if he wanted to “hang out” with her and Lamb. The victim said “no” and closed the door.

Approximately ten minutes later, the victim answered a third knock at the door. He reported that when he answered the door, he was immediately sprayed in the face with pepper spray and was then dragged out of the apartment. He reported seeing two other people, wearing hoodies and bandannas and that one had a blue metal bat. He said the individual struck him in the face and the back of the head with the bat, and he then fell to the ground where he was kicked and punched multiple times. Following the assault, the five individuals fled the area and traveled back to Armstrong County, according to the complaint.

The individuals involved were later interviewed.

According to the complaint, Alex Toy initially stated they went to the victim’s residence based on Colligan’s plan to “rob” the victim. However, in a subsequent interview, he denied making that statement but admitted to using the metal bat to strike the victim. He said they accompanied Lamb to the residence “in case something bad happened while she was going to get her items,” and to “try to take ‘weed'” without the victim noticing. He reportedly admitted to taking the bat with him “for protection.”

Lucas Toy and Alex Toy both stated Anthony attacked the victim after Toy hit him with the bat and then used his fists to “beat the sh** out of” the victim, repeatedly striking him while he was on the ground, the complaint states.

Lamb allegedly attempted to get into the residence and sprayed mace during the incident. A pink can of pepper spray that was used in the assault was recovered near the residence, the complaint indicates.

The victim sought medical treatment immediately following the incident and suffered injuries to his head, back, and limbs from the assault. He also reported he was in fear for his life during the assault, according to the complaint.

The Clarion Borough Police Department also filed criminal charges against the following individuals in relation to the incident:

– 20-year-old Tiffany Anne Lamb, of New Bethlehem;

– 21-year-old Kierra Colligan, of Ford City;

– 19-year-old Lucas Robert Toy, of Kittanning; and

– 19-year-old Brandon A. Anthony, of Kittanning.

All four individuals face the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Riot-Plan/Use Firearm/Weapon, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Riot-Plan/Use Firearm/Weapon, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Conspiracy – Simple Assault

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Tiffany Lamb also faces one count of Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present.

The four defendants remain free on $10,000.00 each unsecured bail.

Court documents indicate Brandon Anthony and Lucas Toy are both scheduled to stand for special plea hearings in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on January 6, 2021, while Tiffany Lamb and Kierra Colligan are both scheduled for criminal conferences with District Attorney Drew Welsh at 8:30 a.m. on January 6, 2021.

Anthony is also scheduled for formal arraignment at 1:00 p.m. on January 5, 2021, in Butler County on felony forgery charges in a separate case.

