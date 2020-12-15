SPONSORED: Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge Is Now Offering Takeout, Curbside Pick Up, and Delivery
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
OIL CITY, Pa. – In response to increased COVID restrictions, Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge will now deliver.
Delivery is limited to the Oil City zip code. Minimum $25 order with a $2.50 delivery fee.
Or for pick up, call ahead to order, and your meal will be ready when you arrive.
From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Casey’s is taking orders for breakfast sandwiches. Curbside pick-up or take out only.
Breakfast Sandwiches Include:
- A fried egg
- Cheese (American, cheddar, hot pepper, Swiss)
- Your choice of meat (spicy sausage patty, bacon, sausage links)
- Your choice of bread (white toast, wheat toast, rye toast, English muffin, bagel, Kaiser bun)
From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., lunch and dinner take out, curbside pick up, and delivery.
Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge is a family-friendly restaurant.
More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.