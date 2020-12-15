 

SPONSORED: Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge Is Now Offering Takeout, Curbside Pick Up, and Delivery

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

caseys-signOIL CITY, Pa. – In response to increased COVID restrictions, Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge will now deliver.

Delivery is limited to the Oil City zip code. Minimum $25 order with a $2.50 delivery fee.

Or for pick up, call ahead to order, and your meal will be ready when you arrive.

From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Casey’s is taking orders for breakfast sandwiches. Curbside pick-up or take out only.

Breakfast Sandwiches Include:

  • A fried egg
  • Cheese (American, cheddar, hot pepper, Swiss)
  • Your choice of meat (spicy sausage patty, bacon, sausage links)
  • Your choice of bread (white toast, wheat toast, rye toast, English muffin, bagel, Kaiser bun)

From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., lunch and dinner take out, curbside pick up, and delivery.

Caseys togo menu outside

Caseys togo menu inside

Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge is a family-friendly restaurant.

More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
