SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Is Offering Employee Discounts for Everyone on 2020 Chevrolet Silverados
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet is offering employee discounts for EVERYONE on 2020 Chevy Silverados and other select vehicles!
Stop in or Shop Online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com
There are lots of new Chevrolets arriving daily.
Don’t Delay — The Employee Discount runs through the month of December.
For more information on the 2020 Chevy Silverado and other select vehicles, visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website at https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Pa.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.