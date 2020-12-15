WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Winter Storm Warning

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA315 AM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

COUNTIES:

Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Marion Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Uniontown, Fairmont, and Morgantown

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.

