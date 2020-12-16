School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 17, 2020
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 07:12 PM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 17, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.
UPDATED: 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020
SCHOOLS:
Armstrong School District – CLOSED
Brookville Area School District – CLOSED
Brockway School District – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian School – two-hour delay
Indiana Area School District – CLOSED
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – CLOSED
Karns City School District – CLOSED: In classes canceled, activate remote learning
New Story-DuBois – CLOSED
New Story-Indiana – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Christian School – CLOSED
Punxsutawney School District – CLOSED
Saint Marys Area School District – CLOSED – in-person instruction
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – CLOSED
Warren County School District – two-hour delay
COMMUNITY
Armstrong County Senior Centers – CLOSED
Clarion County Home Delivered Meals- Delivery canceled for December 17, 2020
Indiana County Community Action Program – CLOSED
