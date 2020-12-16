School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 17, 2020

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 17, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020

SCHOOLS:

Armstrong School District – CLOSED



Brookville Area School District – CLOSEDBrockway School District – CLOSEDClarion Area School District – CLOSEDDuBois School District – CLOSEDDuBois Christian School – two-hour delayIndiana Area School District – CLOSEDIndiana County Head Start – CLOSEDJeff Tech – CLOSEDKarns City School District – CLOSED: In classes canceled, activate remote learningNew Story-DuBois – CLOSEDNew Story-Indiana – CLOSEDPunxsutawney Christian School – CLOSEDPunxsutawney School District – CLOSEDSaint Marys Area School District – CLOSED – in-person instructionSt. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – CLOSEDWarren County School District – two-hour delay

COMMUNITY

Armstrong County Senior Centers – CLOSED

Clarion County Home Delivered Meals- Delivery canceled for December 17, 2020

Indiana County Community Action Program – CLOSED

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

