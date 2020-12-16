A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow, mainly after 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow, mainly before 4am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.