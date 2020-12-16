 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow, mainly after 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow, mainly before 4am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.


