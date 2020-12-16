AAA: PA Gas Prices Lower; Demand Continues Downward

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is three cents lower this week at $2.524 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Clarion is $2.536.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.650 Altoona



$2.513 Beaver$2.659 Bradford$2.544 Brookville$2.458 Butler$2.536 Clarion$2.493 DuBois$2.619 Erie$2.382 Greensburg$2.659 Indiana$2.400 Jeannette$2.610 Kittanning$2.436 Latrobe$2.646 Meadville$2.660 Mercer$2.194 New Castle$2.614 New Kensington$2.659 Oil City$2.508 Pittsburgh$2.359 Sharon$2.523 Uniontown$2.659 Warren$2.275 Washington

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.524

Average price during the week of December 7, 2020: $2.555

Average price during the week of December 16, 2019: $2.830

Trend Analysis:

Since the beginning of November, U.S. gasoline demand has softened. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data show demand measured at 8.7 million b/d for the week ending November 6. In its latest report, for the week ending December 4, demand measured at 7.6 million b/d. That is the lowest reading since the end of May, and marks four weeks of straight decline. Moreover, gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year.

With softer gasoline demand, many states are seeing pump prices push cheaper, though at modest rates. Motorists are not seeing larger declines at the pump likely due to crude oil prices, which continue to trend around $46 per barrel (WTI).

Regardless, amid low gasoline demand, high gasoline inventory and a resurgence in coronavirus cases, gas prices are not likely to see large increases. On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.16. That is four cents less than last month and 40 cents cheaper than last year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.