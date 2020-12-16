 

AAA: PA Gas Prices Lower; Demand Continues Downward

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gas pump valeroThe average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is three cents lower this week at $2.524 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Clarion is $2.536.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.650      Altoona

$2.513      Beaver
$2.659      Bradford
$2.544      Brookville
$2.458      Butler
$2.536      Clarion
$2.493      DuBois
$2.619      Erie
$2.382      Greensburg
$2.659      Indiana
$2.400      Jeannette
$2.610      Kittanning
$2.436      Latrobe
$2.646      Meadville
$2.660      Mercer
$2.194      New Castle
$2.614      New Kensington
$2.659      Oil City
$2.508      Pittsburgh
$2.359      Sharon
$2.523      Uniontown
$2.659      Warren
$2.275      Washington

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.524
Average price during the week of December 7, 2020: $2.555
Average price during the week of December 16, 2019: $2.830

Trend Analysis:

Since the beginning of November, U.S. gasoline demand has softened. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data show demand measured at 8.7 million b/d for the week ending November 6. In its latest report, for the week ending December 4, demand measured at 7.6 million b/d. That is the lowest reading since the end of May, and marks four weeks of straight decline. Moreover, gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year.

With softer gasoline demand, many states are seeing pump prices push cheaper, though at modest rates. Motorists are not seeing larger declines at the pump likely due to crude oil prices, which continue to trend around $46 per barrel (WTI).

Regardless, amid low gasoline demand, high gasoline inventory and a resurgence in coronavirus cases, gas prices are not likely to see large increases. On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.16. That is four cents less than last month and 40 cents cheaper than last year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

