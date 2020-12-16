Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Create the ultimate cookie spread for this year’s Christmas festivities!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter



1/2 cup sugar1/2 cup packed brown sugar1 large egg, room temperature1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour3/4 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt36 milk chocolate kisses

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter, peanut butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg. In another bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; beat into peanut butter mixture.

-Drop by level tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately push a chocolate kiss into the top of each cookie. Cool on pans 2 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

