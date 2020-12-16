 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create the ultimate cookie spread for this year’s Christmas festivities!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
36 milk chocolate kisses

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream butter, peanut butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg. In another bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; beat into peanut butter mixture.

-Drop by level tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately push a chocolate kiss into the top of each cookie. Cool on pans 2 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


