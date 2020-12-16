Commissioners Open Two Bids for Three Communication Towers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners opened two bids at their Tuesday morning work session to construct three new 9-1-1 Communication Towers.

The towers will be constructed in Shippenville (former Sorce Warehouse), Cottage Hill, and East Brady.

Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers told exploreClarion.com that the three towers include: a 118-foot self-supporting communication tower, a 150-foot monopole, and a 250-foot self-supporting communication tower.

Commissioners will likely approve the winning bid at their next regular meeting on Tuesday, December 22. The two bidders were close in price.

Tower Services Unlimited of Harrisburg submitted a bid of $775,835.00, and Allstate Tower of Henderson, Kentucky, filed a bid of $779,298.00.

Once approved, construction is expected within 90 days.

Commissioner Wayne Brosious also announced that commissioners will adopt a 2021 budget and tax rates at next Tuesday’s meeting. The budget has been on display at the county administrative office and the website, and the final budget “contains only a few tweaks.” There will be no tax increase.

In other business:



• Commissioners may reappoint Joseph A. Burns to a four-year term with the Clarion County Planning Commission starting January 1, 2021.

• An Intergovernmental Agreement on behalf of Clarion County Sheriff with the Court of Common Pleas of Clarion County, Domestic Relations Section to provide security and perform other duties will be discussed. The cost is the prevailing wage of the pay rate of the individual performing the duties. Domestic Relations offices are located on Fourth Avenue.

• Contract renewals on behalf of the Clarion County CYS are being considered for next Tuesday’s meeting. They include the following:

• A contract with the George Junior Republic in Pennsylvania for Residential Placement – multiple services. Term: July 1st, 2020, to June 30th, 2021. Cost: $82.64 – $342.68/day. County Match: 10 – 40 percent.

• A contract with Harborcreek Youth Service for Residential Services – Institutional Based. Term: December 1st, 2020, to June 30th, 2021. Cost: $275.00 – $378.00/day. County Match: 20 percent – RFT – MA funded $80.00 to $378.00/day $0 County Match.

• A contract with Mid-Atlantic Youth Services Corp. to secure residential placement. Term: July 1st, 2020, to June 30th, 2021. Cost: $300.00 – $385.00/day. County Match: 40 percent.

• A contract is being considered on behalf of Clarion County Human Services Mental Health Department with Great Lakes Behavioral Research Institute for the Stand Together Program. Term: January 1st, 2020, to June 30th, 2021. Cost: $2,000.00. No county match.

The grant will help start a calming room at the Clarion Area Elementary School.

“The room helps the child deescalate with different materials and soothing materials,” said Chief Clerk Jill Stephens.

“It’s actually really neat, and they’ve had good reviews on it. Clarion-Limestone Elementary has a similar room. We will have more information on the program next week.”

