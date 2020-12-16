Dolores A. Rummel, 90 of Polk, passed away on December 14, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.

Dolores was born in Munhall, Allegheny County, on September 20, 1930, to the late Carl A. and Edna Mae (Haney) Stoebe. She attended Munhall High School. Dolores worked in her earlier years at Polk Center and then began working for the United States Postal Service in the Polk Post Office. She retired in 1991 after 22 years.

Dolores married her beloved husband, Delton Harold Rummel on July 3, 1948. He preceded her in death on September 28, 1984.

Dolores was a member of Center United Methodist Church and served as the treasurer, Communion Stewardess, and taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time outdoors. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and spending time with them at gatherings.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Sandra M. Yeager of Polk, and Yvonne M. Niewenhuyse and husband Brad of Melissa, TX; granddaughters, Michelle Phillips of Polk, Heather Cochran and husband Scott of Bremerton, WA, and Heidi Boitnott of Polk; special family friend, Deanna Cutchall of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Paige, and Eli Cochran, Maddi Phillips, and Carly Lawson and husband Larry; and great-great-granddaughter; Lily Lawson.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dolores was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Stoebe Jr and Robert Stoebe, and an infant sister.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro.

Funeral Arrangements will be private due to recent health concerns.

Interment will take place in Center Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Dolores’s name to the Center United Methodist Church, 214 Center Church Road, Polk, PA 16342.

