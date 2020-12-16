Donna Marie Stewart, 78 of Franklin, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Seneca, PA.

Donna was born on March 11, 1942, in Franklin, PA, to the late Joseph F. Stewart, Sr. and Pearline Stewart Lind.

Donna was educated in the Franklin School system. After graduation, she worked many domestic jobs until she went to work for The Caring Place. At The Caring Place she earned many certificates of merit of which she was extremely proud.

Donna was a lifelong member of the Erie Street Church of God (New Life Family Worship Center). She was a faithful member and particularly enjoyed singing in the choir and the ladies’ bible study group. She dearly loved her church family.

Donna was a good mother to her son, Anthony James Stewart and a loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Eric, Samuel, Shantel, Anthony, Jr., and Jocelyn; and her great-granddaughter, Amaya Joy. She loved her family. In addition to her son and grandchildren, she is survived by a brother, Joseph F. Stewart, Jr. Ed.D., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Joseph F. Stewart, Sr. and Pearline Stewart Lind; a sister, Rosanna L. Basham; and a brother, James G. Stewart.

Donna was surrounded by neighbors and friends who helped her maintain a quality of life through their many expressions of love and kindnesses. The Stewart family sincerely thanks Pastor Dr. Laura Adams-King and the New Family Life Worship Center for their prayers, love, kindnesses, and support during her life and homegoing. They also wish to thank her kind neighbors and friends for their love and support, particularly during her life on Erie Street.

Funeral services for Donna will be private. A live stream of Donna’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

