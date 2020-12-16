Dwight Romain Wenner, 76 of Van, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

Born October 22, 1944, he was the son of Roberta (Dreibelbis) Wenner of Van and the late Romain Wenner. He graduated from Cranberry High School in 1962. Upon graduation, he went on to attend Penn State University where he earned a degree in Chemistry. Dwight then worked for 34 years at the Continental Can Company in Oil City, PA, before retiring in 2001.

On March 15, 1969, Dwight married Karla Joleyn Schreffler. They built a home full of love and faith in God. They were devoted to raising their three children, Darren (Jaime) Wenner, Dustin (Merissa) Wenner both of Cranberry, PA, and Kelly (Joseph) Withrow of Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Dwight had many passions and hobbies, but the greatest of these was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He had an extreme love for gardening and planting flowers at his home. Dwight passed on his love and appreciation for hunting, always enjoying his hours spent in the field with family. He was also involved and excelled in many competitive sports, especially enjoying the comradery of the Ashland Softball Team. However, his most important and deepest devotion was his faith in God. Until the time of his passing, Dwight continued to witness to those that he came in contact with, always sharing God’s love. He greatly looked forward to Sundays and being able to attend Faith Baptist Church.

Dwight is survived by his mother, Roberta; two brothers, Douglas (Jacki) Wenner, and Derwin (Pam) Wenner, and a sister, Darla (Gary) Babb. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Denali, Dane, Dalton, Danica, Darien, Delayna Wenner and Doran Withrow, who always brought him much joy, happiness, and love. They greatly loved their “Pap” and will dearly miss him. “Uncle Taties” will also be sadly missed by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karla; his father, Romain; his granddaughter, Whitney Wenner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Genevieve Schreffler; sister-in-law, Sandy O’Neil; and a brother-in-law, Victor Schreffler.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held with family and friends Thursday (Dec. 17) at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Road in Seneca. Pastor Larry Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Van.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cranberry Conservation Club at Cranberry Area High School, 1 Education Drive, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

