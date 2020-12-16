Featured Local Job: Controls Technician

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Controls Technician at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The qualified individual will perform new installations, programing, and upgrades to equipment used in the manufacturing of carbon tubing and other equipment used in the process. This position will be required to assist maintenance technicians with troubleshooting and provide on-call coverage on a rotating basis when necessary. Work performed includes automation, electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with the installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating & air conditioning, plumbing, air compressors, pumps, conveyors, and motors.

Required to inspect, move, and install new or existing equipment or machinery.

Works on major projects such as complete equipment and machinery rebuilds, design alterations or modification of existing equipment or machinery.

Communicates with production operators to obtain information on nature of equipment failure in order to trouble shoot problems, and examine machinery or mechanical equipment to identify reason for malfunction.

Communicates with production on changes to be made to develop proper functionality of the operator interface on the equipment.

Utilizes electrical meters to identify voltages, wires, and while troubleshooting.

Utilizes hand tools to access, install, or remove components to modify equipment.

Lays out, assembles, installs, tests, repairs and adjusts electrical fixtures, apparatus, equipment, machinery, and wiring. Examples of equipment include, but are not limited to, motors, welding equipment, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, transformers, programmable logic controls.

Installs, repairs, and calibrates electrical and electronic recording devices, and regulating control instruments.

Measures, cuts, threads, bends and installs electrical conduit. Pulls wiring through conduit. Splices wires. Connects wiring to fixtures and power equipment. Installs grounding leads. Installs and monitors performance of installed electrical equipment for hazards, adjustments or replacement.

Control Technician will work closely with the Maintenance Department when installing, reconfiguring, or removing equipment or machinery.

Responsible for the development of initial training on new programing, operator interface, or machine operation to the maintenance department and production SBMs.

May be required to “fill-in” for other positions when there is a need.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must be self-motivated to take initiative after receiving assignments.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. regular attendance at work and punctuality are essential job functions.

Education: High school education or equivalent is required, Associates degree is preferred.

Experience: Previous experience in Maintenance Technician or Control Technician type work in a manufacturing facility preferred.

Skills: Must be proficient with basic computer skills and able to work with a variety of programing languages including ladder logic, structured text, and function block.

Please apply at webcotube.com

