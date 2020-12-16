 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Inmate Convicted of Attempted Murder of Pennsylvania State Troopers Sentenced to Serve 50 to 100 Years in State Correctional Institution

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

prisonINDIANA, Pa. (EYT) – An inmate convicted of the attempted murder of two Pennsylvania State Troopers was sentenced to serve 50 to 100 years in state correctional institution on Monday.

On Monday, December 14, Simere Maurice Alford, 21, was sentenced to serve 50 to 100 years in a state correctional institution for his convictions on two counts of Criminal Attempt Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer of the First Degree and related crimes following his actions during a prisoner transport on June 24, 2019 in Indiana County. President Judge William J. Martin imposed the sentence in Courtroom 1 of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County.

In September of this year, a jury found Alford guilty of Criminal Attempt Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer of the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Persons Not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell or Transfer Firearms, Assault by Prisoner, Institutional Vandalism, Disarming Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Attempt Escape, Firearms Not to be Carried without a License, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Resisting Arrest.

The members of the Pennsylvania State Police would like to express their sincere appreciation to District Attorney Robert F. Manzi, Jr. and the Indiana County Office of the District Attorney for a successful prosecution in this case.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.