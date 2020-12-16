Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday December 14, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on December 23, 1938, in Sligo, she was the daughter of William and Martha (Hackberth) Wiser. Kaye married Rich Heeter on August 27, 1954, and he precedes her in death.

Kaye was a Homemaker. She worked for the Ambulance Company for several years and also was an Avon Representative for many years. She was a member of the Park Hill Church of God. Kaye served on the election board in Callensburg for years, as well as managing the women’s Callensburg softball team. In her spare time, she made numerous wedding cakes for family and friends, she enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events, and she loved spending time with her family.

Kaye is survived by three daughters, Debbie Goheen of Corsica, Shelly Best and her husband Michael of Knox, and Kim Wolfe and her husband Wes of Parker; one son, Bud Heeter and his wife Sharon of Knox; one brother, Butch Wiser of Sligo; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Marta Adams and Nick, Garrett Goheen and Monica, Deena Love and Scott, Billie Rumbarger and Bill, Kyle Hilliard and Lexi, Kobe Kahle and Kahlea, Myka Best and Bruce, Amanda Meisel, Alysha Heeter and Matt, Ken Renninger and Jessie, Brandi Ritzert and Nick, and Julie Renninger and Miles; and 22 great-grandchildren, Austin, Kaydee and Allen, Marisa, Tristin, Curvin, Bracey, Raegan, Tanner, Kennedy, Airez, Aylin, Lola, Kayelea, Chaz, Hadley, Adalynn, Colson, Carter, Bella, Kayleb, and Justice.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amber Heeter and Jen Hilliard; six brothers, Bud, Jack, Dick, Curt, Ken, and Bobby Wiser; and also a son-in-law, Larry Goheen.

Kaye’s family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Park Hill Church of God in Parker. Funeral services will be held the same day beginning at 2:00 with the Rev. Amy Callander, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Callensburg Cemetery.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Clarion Cancer Center or the Callensburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Due to Coronavirus, masks are required.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.