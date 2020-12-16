 

Mercer County Humane Society Seeking Donations Following Seizure of Over 120 Animals

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

131347345_3498452566919722_2055722553841447436_nMERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is currently seeking donations to help with the cost of care for over 120 animals that were recently seized in a mass removal.

(Photos courtesy of Humane Society of Mercer County)

According to information on the Humane Society of Mercer County Facebook page, officers and volunteers undertook the mass removal of the animals on Tuesday, December 15, with additional assistance from Sharon Police Department and the PA Fish and Boat Commission.

The animals removed included a snake, three dogs, five pigs, seven ferrets, seven turtles, seven rabbits, eight turkeys, eight chickens, 12 guinea foul, 24 cats, and 40 ducks.

131897700_3498452466919732_260371203942725006_n

Any money raised through the current fundraising efforts will be used to vet the animals that stay in the care of the Humane Society of Mercer County.

The shelter has already had many offers to help with the birds and pigs, and will post updates about what animals still need placement. They are particularly in need of homes for the cats, as they do not currently have a facility able to hold over 20 cats.

131623398_3498452353586410_3459658231438585177_n

131888454_3498453173586328_7149284465581786823_n

131478787_3498452773586368_6983840358985679670_n

131888405_3498452280253084_401884225534230592_n


