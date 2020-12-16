Mercer County Humane Society Seeking Donations Following Seizure of Over 120 Animals

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is currently seeking donations to help with the cost of care for over 120 animals that were recently seized in a mass removal.

(Photos courtesy of Humane Society of Mercer County)

According to information on the Humane Society of Mercer County Facebook page, officers and volunteers undertook the mass removal of the animals on Tuesday, December 15, with additional assistance from Sharon Police Department and the PA Fish and Boat Commission.

The animals removed included a snake, three dogs, five pigs, seven ferrets, seven turtles, seven rabbits, eight turkeys, eight chickens, 12 guinea foul, 24 cats, and 40 ducks.

Any money raised through the current fundraising efforts will be used to vet the animals that stay in the care of the Humane Society of Mercer County.

The shelter has already had many offers to help with the birds and pigs, and will post updates about what animals still need placement. They are particularly in need of homes for the cats, as they do not currently have a facility able to hold over 20 cats.

