One Man Killed, Another Seriously Injured in UTV Rollover Crash

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – One man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Canal Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:24 p.m. on December 15, on Beatty Run Road just north of Deckards Run Road, Canal Township, Venango County.

Police say 35-year-old Troy E. Perry, of Cochranton, was operating a 2020 Polaris Gen 1000, traveling on Beatty Run Road when he lost control and hit a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

The UTV then traveled along the ditch until the left driver’s side tire caught on the embankment causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to a final rest with the front end facing south.

Perry and his passenger, identified as 29-year-old Steven N. Gum, of Cochranton, were not wearing helmets and were both ejected from the UTV.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gum was transported to UPMC Hamot by STAT MedEvac for suspected serious injuries.

Utica Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Police say the details of the crash remain under investigation.

