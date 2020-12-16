Say What?!: Customer Leaves $5,600 Tip for Ohio Restaurant Employees

OHIO – Employees at an Ohio restaurant have an extra reason to be jolly this holiday season after a customer left a $5,600 tip without even ordering any food.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar said a customer came in during the weekend and requested to be rung up for a penny.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.