SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Offers Complimentary Reindeer Feed!
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
J&J Feeds and Needs wants to spread a little Christmas Cheer for the kids during this holiday season!
Stop by J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville or Brookville for your complimentary bag of Reindeer Feed! Your kids will love it as they try to attract Santa’s Reindeer this upcoming Christmas!
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.