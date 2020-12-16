SPONSORED: Wing Night is Every Night at Allegheny Grille; Order Your Christmas Pies Soon!
FOXBURG, Pa. – Allegheny Grille is now selling wings every day!
The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings 3 for $5, 6 for $9, and 12 for $16.
Choose from 16 different flavors including mild, hot, pun, ranch, kicker, fire sauce, Cajun licker, garlic parmesan, homemade barbeque, hot butter garlic, garlic peppercorn, dry ranch, dry Cajun, season salt, Allegheny dry, and white pepper garlic.
Allegheny Grille will be selling full pies for the Christmas season! The price is $25 a pie, please order two days in advance from the time you’d like to pick them up!
Coconut Cream Pie
Fluffy coconut filling topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut
White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl
Vanilla pudding and whipped cream swirled with raspberry sauce and a pecan crust
Chocolate Addiction
A flourless chocolate cake laced with raspberry and fudge sauce
Cheesecake
Homemade cheesecake, with raspberry sauce or chocolate sauce depending on what you prefer
Call today to order at 724-659-5701.
Also don’t forget, Allegheny Grille gift cards make great Christmas gifts. If you want a gift card but don’t want to go in to get it, they will ship them!
Purchase $100.00 in gift cards and receive a $20.00 food voucher! This promotion is good through December 25, 2020. Individuals may redeem the food voucher from January 2, 2021, to March 31, 2021.
Allegheny Grille is also still selling their t-shirts and zip-up jackets!!!
Bella + Canvas Hoodies Small – Xlarge $35
Stop in and get them while they last!
Check out their menus here.
New Restricted Hours:
Allegheny Grille is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for takeout and curbside and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for delivery within 15 miles!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.
Stop by and fill a growler with your favorite beer or get a 6 pack to go!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
