UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens in Clarion, Jefferson Counties After Multiple Crashes

CLARION AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES, Pa. (EYT) – Treacherous road conditions resulted in multiple traffic accidents on Interstate 80 and closures on at least three stretches of the roadway.

(PHOTO: A multi-vehicle crash between Corsica and Brookville. Photo by Steve Logue.)

PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said Interstate 80 Westbound was closed from Exit 60 (PA 66 North – Shippenville) to Exit 53 (PA 338 Knox).

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the accident happened Wednesday around 1:16 p.m. and involved a tractor trailer. Additional accidents were reported within the traffic backup from the incident.

Knox Fire, Knox EMS, PSP Clarion, and Clarion Fire & Hose were dispatched to the scene.

The roadway has since reopened.

Additionally, a multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Interstate 80 Westbound between Interstate 80 Westbound between Exit 78 (PA 36 – Brookville/Sigel) and Exit 70 (US 322 – Strattanville). That portion of Interstate 80 has also reopened.

​Earlier Wednesday, one lane of Interstate 80 eastbound reopened in Mercer County between Exit 4A (Interstate 376 eastbound, New Castle) to Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

No further details have been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police are expected to release additional details soon.

