William Charles Corbett (Bill) entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 am, December 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.

Born January 16, 1935 in Franklin, he was the son to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Anita Elizabeth Power on January 30, 1954.

Bill worked many years for The News Herald as a paperboy in the circulation department during high school and later as a part-time news photographer. From 1952 through 1961, Bill was employed as an auto mechanic for Wes Fry Cadillac and George Snyder Pontiac. In 1961, he started his career in the cable television industry at Coaxial Cable Company, starting as a lineman and working his way up to manager. During his employment at Coaxial, he was instrumental in starting the local access TV channel, “Venango Video,” with Jeff Sterling as director.

From childhood through his adult years, Bill was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Franklin. He served on many boards, including Chairman of Christian Education and was also an ordained Elder. In 1972, he joined Grace United Methodist Church in Rocky Grove. As a member there, he and the Rev. Lloyd Sturtz began the production of the popular radio ministry “Faith for Today” on WFRA.

In 1980, Bill and Anita moved to Connellsville, PA, where Bill started his employment with Armstrong Cable as manager of the TV cable system in that area. Under his direction, the company produced eight American Heart Association telethons. Bill became a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Connellsville and with the Rev. George McLean, began production of the local TV ministry program, “Press On.”

Through his many years in the cable TV business, Bill was a mentor to several young people interested in pursuing careers in communications. After retiring from Armstrong cable in 1996, Bill started his own business, Corbett Productions, doing videography for weddings, dance recitals, and TV commercials. Finally retiring (again) in 2011, Bill and Anita moved back to Rocky Grove to be close to family. They are currently members of Christ United Methodist Church, where Bill was actively involved with the audio/video ministry when his health permitted.

He is survived by his wife, Anita E. Corbett; three sons, Joel J. Corbett (Michelle), Charleston, SC, James J. Corbett (Sandy), Mercer, PA, and Jeffrey J. Corbett (Bonnie), Franklin, PA; one granddaughter, Rachel C. Simmons (Ford), Charleston, SC; six grandsons, Jeffrey D. Corbett (Wendy), Baltimore, MD, Anthony L. Corbett (LaNonda), El Paso, TX, Nicholas O. Corbett (Jodean), Austin, TX, Paul M. Corbett, Franklin, PA, Dane Corbett (Mikayla), Mercer, PA, and Collin Corbett, Mercer, PA; two step-grandchildren, Shauna Malgieri, Sarasota, FL and Joseph Malgieri (Kaitlyn), Sharon, PA; great-grandson, Paul J. Corbett; and seven great-granddaughters, Laura, Sarah, Farrah, Sephera, Aria, Jozlyn, and Nova. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by his parents, and his only brother, Rev. Dr. Warren G. Corbett and wife, Mary Louise.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and close friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 10 at a time. We also ask those who visit to pay respects in a timely manner so others may enter the funeral home.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin for immediate family and close friends and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Church Pastor, officiating and Pastor Jeff Sterling. Masks will be required in the church as well as social distancing. The funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Saturday. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sugarcreek Station and Dr. Todd Bush for their exceptional and compassionate care during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s name to Christ United Methodist Church A/V Ministry, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.