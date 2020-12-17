Assault Charge Against Woman Accused of Hitting, Scratching Man During Custody Exchange Dismissed

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An assault charge against a woman who was accused of hitting and scratching a man during a custody exchange in Clarion Borough has been dismissed.

Court documents indicate a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault filed against 21-year-old Christina Marie Dinger, of DuBois, was dismissed on Tuesday, December 15, during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

A summary count of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact against Dinger was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in early December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:15 p.m. on December 4, Christina Marie Dinger and a known male victim became engaged in a verbal dispute during a custody exchange involving their juvenile son.

During the dispute, Dinger allegedly began pulling, scratching, and punching the victim on the head, neck, and shoulders while he was getting the juvenile out of a vehicle. The victim then took the juvenile into his residence and called the police, while Dinger left in her vehicle, the complaint states.

While police were speaking with the victim about the incident, Dinger returned a video call to a known woman at the scene, and Officer Scheckler, of the Clarion Borough Police, answered the call and identified himself. He then asked Dinger to return to the residence to speak to him about the incident, and Dinger agreed to do so, according to the complaint.

When police spoke to Dinger about the incident, she confirmed the victims’ statements. She reported the victim had made a comment to their son, calling her a (b****), and said she had become upset and told him not to talk that way to her son. She told police she then began to hit the victim on the body and the back of the neck, the complaint indicates.

Dinger was then placed under arrest for simple assault.

Dinger was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 10:45 p.m. on December 4.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.