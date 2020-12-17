 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chalupa Grande

Thursday, December 17, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Follow this recipe for a fun Mexican dinner!

Ingredients

1 pound dried pinto beans
1 boneless pork loin roast (3 pounds)

7 cups water
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 to 3 teaspoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
Corn chips
Shredded cheddar cheese
Diced avocado
Diced tomatoes
Chopped green onions
Salsa

Directions

-Place first 10 ingredients in a large kettle. (Beans do not need to be soaked.) Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 3 hours or until beans and roast are tender. Remove roast; cool slightly. Remove meat from bones; shred with a fork. Return meat to kettle. Cook, uncovered, until thick, about 30 minutes. Serve over corn chips. Pass remaining ingredients as toppings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


