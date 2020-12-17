Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chalupa Grande

Follow this recipe for a fun Mexican dinner!

Ingredients

1 pound dried pinto beans

1 boneless pork loin roast (3 pounds)



7 cups water1/2 cup chopped onion2 garlic cloves, minced2 to 3 teaspoons ground cumin2 tablespoons chili powder1 tablespoon salt1 teaspoon dried oregano1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiliesCorn chipsShredded cheddar cheeseDiced avocadoDiced tomatoesChopped green onionsSalsa

Directions

-Place first 10 ingredients in a large kettle. (Beans do not need to be soaked.) Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 3 hours or until beans and roast are tender. Remove roast; cool slightly. Remove meat from bones; shred with a fork. Return meat to kettle. Cook, uncovered, until thick, about 30 minutes. Serve over corn chips. Pass remaining ingredients as toppings.

