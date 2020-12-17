Clarion County Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases; Four Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Thursday, December 17, Clarion County reported 28 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,689.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new cases, bringing their total to 185.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/17/20 – 9,966



12/16/20 – 10,04912/15/20 – 9,55612/14/20 – 7,96212/13/20 – 10,68412/12/20 – 11,08412/11/20 – 12,745

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2610 36 2646 62 (1 new) Butler 7036 136 7172 139 (3 new) Clarion 1661 28 1689 23 Clearfield 3039 53 3092 31 Crawford 3986 54 4040 54 (5 new) Elk 938 29 967 13 Forest 181 4 185 2 Indiana 3502 16 3518 87 (5 new) Jefferson 1508 26 1534 24 (4 new) McKean 1136 51 1187 11 (1 new) Mercer 4751 83 4834 90 (4 new) Venango 1803 38 1841 28 (1 new) Warren 888 68 956 7 (1 new)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 17, that there were 9,966 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 529,335.

There are 6,346 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,238 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, there were 224 new deaths reported for a total of 13,392 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 47,525 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,101,764 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,858 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,411 cases among employees, for a total of 54,269 at 1,418 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,871 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,326 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

