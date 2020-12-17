 

ServiceMaster by Bell Offering Complimentary Disinfecting Spray for First Responders

Thursday, December 17, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen Shot 2020-12-16 at 1.19.20 PMCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – ServiceMaster by Bell is offering free electrostatic disinfecting spray services for first responder vehicles on Tuesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 23.

Police, fire companies, ambulance services, and other first responders are invited to have their vehicle disinfected between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and are asked to call ahead to book a time slot (814-764-3232) for either day.

Service will take 15 to 20 minutes for the average size vehicle and will be provided at the ServiceMaster office located at 15444 Route 322 Clarion, Pa.

Service is subject to availability and can be rescheduled at the discretion of the company should an emergency job occur.

Screen Shot 2020-12-16 at 1.18.46 PM


