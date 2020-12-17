Cranberry Mall Sees Revival with Small Shops

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The mall heyday of the 1980s and 1990s may be over, but the Cranberry Mall has found a way to stay relevant into the 21st Century.

(Photos below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Malls were stereotypically credited with competing with smaller businesses, but for the Cranberry Mall, the small, local shop owners turned out to be the ticket to the future.

“We are a little over 70% occupied,” Jeff Clark, assistant property manager said. “Some of our shops are open three days a week in the summer, seven days a week in the winter, and some are holiday shops, but others are here all year round. As a mall, if you can keep your head above 50%, that’s good. That’s due to our small shops.”

Like most malls, Cranberry Mall was impacted by the movement away from shopping malls that marked the past decade. However, Clark said that Cranberry Mall stayed steady.

“It seemed as though every time we’d lose a business, someone else would come in and take their place,” he said. “Of course, with Sears, JC Penney’s, Bon Ton, that was big. We (have) maintained for the past five years. But, now we’re getting ahead.”

While the mall would certainly like some bigger stores to come in to the big spaces left empty by the box stores leaving, the small, local shops have become the heart of the mall.

“We have added some new stores within the last year,” explained Linda Herbster, the mall’s administrative assistant. “We have Allegheny Barbeque and Supply, Dapa Décor, Jeanne’s Pottery, Pawsitively Fun Dog Training, Wool & Ewe, Seven Deadly Stitches, and others. They’re giving it a try, seeing how it works out.”

Clark said that the growth in small, local shops was not through any major marketing effort, but due to the positive reaction of the shop owners.

“A lot of this boom was word-of-mouth,” he said. “One person comes, then we get a lot of inquiries. We have affordable rates.”

The holiday season is continuing the upward trend. The mall has Santa’s Village set up now, redesigned for social distancing and masks. Santa and his elves can still interact with families, and there are cookies available.

“The change-up from our traditional Santa’s Village, which we’ve had since the 90s, has made it something new again,” Clark said.

And the community seems to come for more than Santa. Many stores are set up and ready for the holidays, including the Clarion Model Railroad Club.

“The Railroad Club is a regular here, in the old Bon Ton,” Clark said. “It’s beautiful. They have tons of trains. They do a really good job. They’re a good group of people.”

The big spaces that box stores left behind are slowly filling. Along with the trains in the old Bon Ton, the Venango County Co-Op is taking up the old Sears space.

“They have vendors coming in and out, and they’re in a 100+ square foot.,” Clark said. “They have antiques to arts and crafts to Legos to alpaca. It’s occupied 95% of that old store. The person who runs that owns Thriftology. Richard Awad, he more or less started the co-op for us. It worked out very well.”

In addition to the co-op, vendors who wanted to come to the canceled Knights of Columbus event will be in the mall on December 12. Plus, the local businesses are finding ways of making the mall work for them during COVID.

“Rebecca Foote had the bakery in Oil City, and it was shut down due to COVID,” Herbster said, giving an example of a business. “She’s setting up in our mall on Friday and Saturday. That’s a local businesswoman whose business was impacted because of COVID, and she has an opportunity here to sell her product. We have a Marsha Show and her daughters, they come here and make gourmet apples and air fresheners, so there’s an opportunity for local people to set up, more so than ever before, because larger retailers are hesitant.”

Herbster went on to talk about Native Hands, a popular holiday shop that makes sweaters, jewelry, and nick knacks based on the family’s Peruvian heritage. She also mention that Dapa Décor is running a bike giveaway in its store, inviting customers to fill out chances to win. Some of the small businesses have been with the mall for a little while.

“A few tenants here who are local and been in business a little longer,” Herbster continued. She listed God’s Little Garden, Cranberry Wellness, Inspire Me Gifts and More, and Master Riley’s Martial Arts as examples. The mall also has mall staples, such as Allie’s, Dunham’s, Maurice’s, Label Shopper, Shoe Department, and JoAnn Fabrics.

The local connection runs deep at Cranberry Mall, from buying cleaning supplies to finding new people to fill the stores. Both Clark and Herbster were thankful for the community around the mall.

“We appreciate the community,” Clark said. “If not for the community, stores aren’t going to be here.”

“The customers support their neighbors,” Herbster added. “The shop owners are people they possibly know, so it’s good for everyone.”

