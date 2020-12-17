Donna Jean (Shick) Myers, 84, of Corsica, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020.

She was a resident at Laurelbrooke Landing Nursing Home in Brookville, PA.

Donna was born on January 13, 1936, in New Bethlehem, PA. She was the oldest daughter of the late Preston and Elsie Smith Shick. Donna attended a one room school in South Bethlehem, Oak Valley, Truittsburg. They moved to Summerville in 1946 and she attended a small consolidated school consisting of all twelve grades. Donna graduated in 1953. On July 25th of 1953, she married her sweetheart, John Myers, who survives.

Donna was a member of the Summerville Church of Christ. She worked nine years at Jamesway in Clarion and ten years in the cafeteria at the Brookville School District. Donna’s hobbies were quilting, sewing, and cooking. She loved cooking for her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are two sons, Bradley (Alayna) Myers of Brookville, and

Kerry Myers, and a daughter, Debra (Larry) Stover of Franklin. Donna is survived by two brothers, Harold Shick of Brookville and Richard (Darletta) Shick of New Bethlehem, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, loved ones preceding Donna in death are her sister, Erma White, her

brother William Shick, and her granddaughter, Stephanie Moore.

Family will receive friends on Friday December 18, 2020, from 1-2 PM, funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Mike Smith officiating at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, PA. Interment will follow at Ohl Cemetery, Beaver Twp., Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.