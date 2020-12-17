E. June Gardner, 95, of Parker, a resident of Clarvirew Nursing and Rehab. Center for sometime, passed away Monday evening at the Center.

Born in Parker, PA, on June 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ethel Hallack Armstrong.

On September 25, 1947 she wed Richard H. Gardner who passed away August 8, 1985.

A graduate of the former Parker High School, June was a lifelong and devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Parker. She assisted with Bible and Sunday School as well as working funeral dinners and any other capacities upon which she was called.

June carried a positive and sincere smile, lent a helping means of support to others, and found the positive side of life’s situations. Mrs. Gardner was employed over fifteen years as a receptionist at Central Electric Co-Op (REA) at Parker until the early eighties.

Surviving are two sons and wives, Richard J. and Lucy Gardner of Duluth, MN and Jeff and Kate Gardner of Deltaville, VA; son-in-law, Tom Cooper of Parker; and one sister survives, Mary Armstrong McCoy of Parker. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Tommy, Kevin, Erin, Jeff, Guy, and Spencer; ten great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, Zach, Abby, Avery, Lexi, Logan, Luke, Emily, and Baby Boy Gardner on the way, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to parents and husband, June was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Gardner Cooper; brother, John Armstrong; and sisters, Eva Huemrich, Rose Sarver, and Betty Bittinger West.

A private visitation will be held Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker with a private funeral service to follow at First Presbyterian Church, Washington St., Parker. Private burial will follow in Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

Though private, masks will be required and social distancing will be followed per CDC and PA Dept. of Health requirements.

On June 1, 2021, a Celebration of June’s Life will be held at a time and location to be announced.

