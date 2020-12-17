Featured Local Job: Variety of Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is hiring for a variety of positions!

They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.

Clinical Openings: RNs, RN Supervisor, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides

Non-Clinical Openings: Cooks and Dining Services

Don’t forget to ask them about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!

About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join our their team to help in making aging easier® for all of our patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference in someone else’s life, consider a position with usthem. If you’re looking for a way to help out and bring comfort to those who need it while your regular job may be temporarily unavailable, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.

What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.