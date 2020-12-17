 

Featured Local Job: Variety of Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

Thursday, December 17, 2020 @ 10:12 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is hiring for a variety of positions!

They have a variety of shifts and scheduling options available.

Clinical Openings: RNs, RN Supervisor, LPNs, Certified Nurse’s Aides

Non-Clinical Openings: Cooks and Dining Services

Don’t forget to ask them about their sign-on bonuses for select positions!

About Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:
At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, standards of care have never been higher. They are looking to hire new compassionate team members to join our their team to help in making aging easier® for all of our patients and residents. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference in someone else’s life, consider a position with usthem. If you’re looking for a way to help out and bring comfort to those who need it while your regular job may be temporarily unavailable, consider a position with them. During these unprecedented times, the Greatest Generation deserves a great act of love and their compassionate team members are ready to welcome you.

What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

  • Medical, Dental, Vision
  • Company paid life insurance for full-time employees
  • Employee Referral Bonuses
  • Recognition Program
  • Free Parking
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Person-centered onboarding
  • A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

APPLY NOW! www.careersatsrcare.org
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is an equal opportunity employer.


