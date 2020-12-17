Helen L. (Hutchinson) McAvoy, 67, of Titusville, Cherrytree Township, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020.

She was born in Oil City on August 15, 1953, to the late Willard “Bill” and Audrey (Rutherford) Hutchinson.

Helen was in the Franklin High School class of 1970. In 1986, she graduated from Penn State Behrend with an associate degree in Humanities and English Language.

She was a member of the Lighthouse Christian Ministries Church in Titusville.

Helen enjoyed writing, reading, and coloring. She was devoted to living out her faith in Jesus and sharing with others. She and her late husband did regular mission work with several Native American tribes out west. She was known for her generosity and charity, being willing to help others in need, even opening her home. She loved to give gifts. She cherished time spent with her kids and grandkids. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. McAvoy was employed by the federal government and administered the ASVAB test, and also served as a census taker.

She was married in the North Sandy Presbyterian Church on June 21, 1980 to James Andrew McAvoy, and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2017.

She is survived by three children, Michael McAvoy and his wife Marne of Port Charlotte, Florida, Adam “AJ” McAvoy and his wife Shelly of Willow Creek, and DawnMarie Sampson and her husband Charles, Jr. of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Kai Hoopes, Hannah McAvoy, Michael McAvoy and his wife Alex, Elisha McAvoy, Gabe and Garrett McAvoy, Stacey Armstrong and her husband Austin, and James Sampson and his wife Ariel; and three great-grandchildren, Amber Page, Austin Armstrong, and Madalynn Hoopes.

Helen is also survived by three sisters, Barbara Krizinsky of Polk, Cathy Bell of Franklin, and Sue (John) Smith of Polk, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Hutchinson; and a granddaughter, Elaina McAvoy.

A visitation will be held Saturday (Dec. 19) from 10 a.m. until noon at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 Rte. 27 in Titusville, where a funeral service will follow Saturday at 12 noon, with Pastor Mike McAvoy, Helen’s son, officiating. Interment beside her husband will follow in Old Sandy Cemetery near Polk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Christian Ministry, 111 West Spring St., Titusville, PA 16354; or the Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Dept., 1311 Cherrytree Rd., Titusville, PA 16354.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Helen’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

