June S. Stone, 97, of Franklin, passed away at 3:40 P.M., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station after an illness.

Born June 27, 1923, in Clinton Township, Venango County she was the daughter of the late Albert L. Sweetapple and Eva Pettegrew Sweetapple. She married Fred E. Stone on June 6, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 27th, 1977.

June attended Franklin schools, class of 1941. Her first employment was in 1941 at the General Manifold & Printing Co, making ration stamps during the war. She then worked for HT Osborn Construction and the First National Bank of Meadville. June also was part owner and manager of Something Special, a ladies ready to wear shop in Franklin.

June belonged to the Franklin Woman’s Club, was a charter member of the Business and Professional Woman’s Club and the 55 & up club. June and Fred and friends started the Rainbow Beagle Club.

After retirement, she enjoyed quilting and belonged to several card clubs, and volunteered for Visiting Nurses and RSVP. She also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin.

She is survived by a half-brother, Thomas Sweetapple and wife Carol of Kennerdell; the following nephews, Dennis Sweetapple and wife, Sandy, of Florida, Dean Sweetapple and wife Diane of Florida, Carl Sweetapple (Rod) and wife, Debra, of Clintonville, and Shawn Sweetapple and wife, Jean, of Idaho. Several nieces, Lucille Johnson Keith of Texas, Mary Lou Johnson Sloan of Franklin, Theresa Sweetapple Benson and husband, Mark, of Kansas and Dianna Hovis of Franklin.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, William, Floyd and Paul; two sisters, Wilda S. Quinn and Edith S. Johnson; one half-brother, Louis Sweetapple; one half-sister, Lottie M. Williams; three nephews, Harry and Dale Sweetapple and Richard L. Hovis, and one niece, Wilda Johnson Yard.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

She will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery next to her husband.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Franklin Library 421 12th St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Hufffuneral.com.

