Mary L. Martz McMunn, age 95, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, from complications due to a recent illness.

Born December 3, 1925, in Sprankle Mills, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Charley J. and Catherine J. Wachob Martz.

Immediately upon graduating from Clarion High School, Mary went to work at Citizens Trust in Clarion and shared an apartment with several other women her age from Clarion and Shippenville. They and their families would become friends for life.

She married Donald B. McMunn on October 25, 1948, and they had three children. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2008.

Mary returned to work as the children became older, eventually retiring from Keystone High School in Knox, where she was secretary to the principal.

She was a member of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox and held several elected and volunteer positions over the years.

As an accomplished seamstress, Mary designed, created, fabricated, and altered clothing for her family and others, as well as accessories for her immaculate home.

She also enjoyed family get togethers and traditions, flower and vegetable gardening, canning and preserving, and picking fresh berries and fruits. Much to Donald’s dismay, she was quite adept at creating casseroles out of leftovers and just about anything edible. He ate them without complaining.

In their retirement, Mary and Don enjoyed bus trips together, as well as day trips with Mary’s brother and his wife. A trip to the Holy Land, accompanied by a dear friend from Knox, was one of Mary’s most memorable adventures and experiences.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Andrew) Hoover of Shippenville and Betsy (David) Hughes of Aiken, South Carolina; one son, Brent McMunn (Mark Lamanna) of Los Angeles, California; and one granddaughter, Stephanie Philips (Ilhan) Olcay of Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charley Claude Martz, and a sister-in-law, Carol Orcutt McMunn Martz.

Mary leaves a legacy of devotion to family, loyal friendships, and a life dedicated to the values of her faith.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions there will be no services at this time.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Mary L. McMunn to the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 458, Knox, PA 16232 or to a charity of choice.

Online condolence may be sent to Mary’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

