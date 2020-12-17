Philip Hovis, 70, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully, December 16, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Phil was born May 19, 1950, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Earl and Sylvia Walter Hovis. Phil graduated from Franklin High School in 1968. After graduating Phil moved to Pittsburgh and attended Allegheny Technical Institute, graduating with a degree in Electronics.

He married Teresa Keeley on October 25, 1986. Together the couple had two sons, Michael and Logan. Teresa and Phil celebrated 34 years of marriage this year.

Phil retired from General Electric in Grove City as a machinist. Prior to working at General Electric, he had worked at Cooper Bessemer and Adobe Mining running heavy equipment. Phil was peace time veteran, having enlisted in the Army National Guard out of Franklin, PA, in the transportation unit.

Music was a big part of Phil’s life. From early on in high school, Phil played the trumpet and continued playing over 50 years for the Meals-Hoffman Post in Clintonville at their events at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery. Playing his guitar every morning after coffee is how he started his day. He played with local bands whenever he could. He loved to be in woods hunting, walking his dog, Zeva, or just enjoying nature. He kept meticulous care of his lawn and home. His was an active member of the Clintonville Lions Club and helped out every week with the Clintonville’s Food Panty packing boxes and handing out food. Phil donated countless hours of his time to the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery mowing and trimming.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife, Teresa of Kennerdell; his sons, Michael Hovis and Logan Hovis of Kennerdell; a brother, Robert E. Hovis and his wife Sue of Polk; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hovis of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Marcia Burgard of Sharpsville; brothers-in-law, Andrew Keeley of Franklin and Daniel Keeley of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive; special nieces, Jennifer Wright (Darren), Becky Elliott (Wiley), Abigail Jantzi (Curtis), and special nephews, Matthew Hovis (Liza), Josh Hovis (Kate), and Jake Hovis (Jacquelyn). Several great nieces and nephews additionally survive.

Phil was welcomed into heaven by his parents and one brother, Gary Hovis; sister-in-law, Mary Cross and brother-in-law, Damian Keeley.

Visitation for Phil will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, there will be two times for visitation. From 11-1 on Saturday, the funeral home will be open to any individual wishing to come by themselves to pay their respects to Phil. Phil’s family will be at the funeral home from 2:00 till 5:00 pm for anyone wishing to come at that time as well.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorial donations be sent to the Clintonville Food Pantry, PO Box 353, Clintonville Pa 16372.

