Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 861

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:19 p.m. on December 14, on State Route 861 at its intersection with Sample Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Justin T. Crissman, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, approaching the intersection of State Route 861 and Sample Road and proceeded across Route 861 after stopping at the intersection’s stop sign. Crissman’s vehicle was then struck by a 2007 Pontiac G6, operated by 25-year-old Shannon M. Best, of Fairmount City, that was traveling south on Route 861.

Both drivers and a passenger in Crissman’s vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Destiny A. Doshak, of Fairmount City, were wearing seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Crissman was charged with a traffic violation.

