Runaway Juvenile Returned to Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta

Thursday, December 17, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeTIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a juvenile who ran away from Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta was apprehended a short time later.

According to Marienville-based State Police, a female juvenile ran away from the Taylor Diversion Program facility on River Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, on Wednesday, December 16.

Police say they then received a call from an individual on Elm Street in Tionesta reporting that a young female came to her house asking to use the phone. It was later learned the young female was the runaway from Taylor Diversion Program.

Police arrived at the Elm Street residence and found the juvenile still present. She was then apprehended and returned to Taylor Diversion Program.

The investigation is ongoing.


