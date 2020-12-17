SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Introduces Special Takeout Menu
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Starting today, Thursday, December 17, Wanango Country Club will serve takeout on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To order ahead, please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
CURBSIDE PICK-UP AVAILABLE
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Thursday Nights will feature a few “themed” dinner entrees. The takeout menu below will be available as well.
This Thursday Night is Italian Night!
THIS WEEK’S FEATURES:
Appetizer:
Pizza Logs w/Ranch & Red Sauce – $7
Dinners:
Grilled or Blackened Chicken Alfredo w/Penne Pasta – $18
Chicken Parmesan over Penne Pasta – $17
Shrimp Scampi – $19
Friday Nights is Prime Rib Night! The takeout menu below will be available as well.
12 oz. Prime Rib served with Mashed or Baked Potato, Vegetable Du Jour & Side Salad. Au Jus & Horseradish served on the side.
Saturday Nights will feature a few Seafood dinner entrees. The takeout menu below will be available as well.
THIS WEEK’S FEATURES:
Appetizer:
Steamed Muscles & Clams Italiano – $11
Dinners:
Crab Cakes with Wild Rice, Vegetable Du Jour, & House Remoulade – $22
Wanango Shrimp Pasta – $20
Wanango Country Club – Takeout Menu
Appetizers
- Wanango Tango Shrimp / $11
- Bavarian Pretzels / $8
Served with our Beer Cheese or House Mighty Mustard Sauce
- Reno Fries / $11
Pulled Pork, Queso, Tomatoes, Bacon, & Jalapenos over House Cut Fries
- Wings
Bone-In / 10 for $11
Boneless / 12 for $10
Wet Sauces: Albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, Butter & Garlic, Cajun BBQ, Garlic Butter Parm, Jerk, Honey Mustard, Holy Moly, Hot, Mighty Mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: Cajun, Cranch, Lemon Pepper, Ranch
Veggies & Ranch or Bleu Cheese / +$1
Salads
- Classic Greens Salad / $8
- Add Grilled or Blackened Chicken / +$2
- Add Wanango Tango Shrimp / +$3
- Caesar Salad / $8
Add Grilled or Blackened Chicken / +$2
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp / +$3
Sandwiches
** All sandwiches come with Chips or Fresh Cut Fries**
- Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel / $11
Served with Mighty Mustard Sauce
- Classic Reuben on Marble Rye / $12
- Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche / $11
Served with Lettuce, Tomato & Cilantro Lime Aioli
Options: Plain or Spicy
Add Cheese / +$.75
- Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche / $11
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Tartar
Add Cheese / +$.75
- Beef on Weck / $13
Slow Roasted Beef topped with Swiss Cheese on Weck
Option: Side of Horseradish
Kiddies
- Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza / $7
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries / $7
Desserts
- House Cobbler / $6
- Brownie / $5
Dinners
** All Dinners come with side Classic Greens Salad**
- Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits / $17
Southern Fried Chicken served with Mashed Potatoes & Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in Sausage Country Gravy
- 12oz Strip Steak / $28
Served topped with our Signature Steak Sauce, a Side of Masked Potatoes, & Vegetable Du Jour
- Chicken Marsala / $20
Chicken sauteed with Mushrooms & Green Onions in a Marsala Wine Sauce served with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable Du Jour
- Salmon “FORE” Ways / $19
Just Pick One!
All served with Wild Rice & Vegetable Du Jour
Pecan Crusted with Raspberry Glaze
Blackened
Sweet Chili Glazed
Garlic Butter & Lemon Pepper
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
