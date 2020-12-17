 

State Police Addressing Traffic Around Shadrack’s Christmas Light Show at Big Butler Fairgounds

Thursday, December 17, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Shadrack's Christmas lightsBUTLER CO., Pa. (ETY) – Butler-based State Police are advising caution for drivers attending the Shadrack’s Christmas Light Show at the Big Butler Fairgrounds.

(Photo courtesy of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland)

According to police, the light show has caused some unexpected delays in traffic, particularly on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Police are concerned with public safety on State Route 422 in and around the fairgrounds and are asking the public who are coming to the light show on weekends to be aware that there has been a wait time of two to three hours due to the traffic backlog of the light show.

Butler-based State Police say they may have to temporarily shut down the main entrance to the light show, which is Unionville Road at State Route 422. The intersection would be shut down until the queued vehicles within the light show are cleared. Once the vehicles clear, the intersection would be reopened.

Police say there should be no stopping or standing of vehicles on State Route 422. Butler-based State Police will be out enforcing vehicle code violations in the interest of public safety.

According to police, there are alternate routes to gain access to the light show. The route coming from the west would be to take State Route 528 north to Grindel Road then to Election house Road then to Unionville Road. The alternate route coming from the east would be to take Dick Road then Old Route 422 to Election House Road then to Unionville Road.

The Shamrock Christmas Light Show will run through January 3, 2021.


