State Police Calls: DUI, Retail Theft, Burglary

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Rimersburg Borough

Clarion-based State Police say around 2:45 a.m. on December 13, Tara Lee Jordan was reportedly found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Jordan was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI and charges are pending through District Court 18-3-04.

Retail Theft in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:19 a.m. on November 6, an incident of retail theft occurred at the Frampton’s Gas Station on 5th Avenue in Clarion Township when 23-year-old Waris Khanna, of Clive, Iowa, got gas in a 2017 Honda Civic and drove away without paying.

Police say Khanna was arrested and cited through District Court 18-3-01.

Burglary in Monroe Township

Around noon on November 2, Clarion-based State Police investigated a burglary that occurred at a rental property on Second Avenue in Clarion.

No additional details are available at this time.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

