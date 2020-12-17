Thomas W. McClure, 76, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was born November 22, 1944, in Shippenville, a son of Harry and Erma Irene Miskovsky McClure. He married Leona Fay Rush November 24, 1973, and she preceded him in death August 26, 2013.

Tom was a 1964 graduate of Keystone High School, Knox, PA. He worked at Andover Industries, Salvation Army, Clarion Fruit Company, W.L. Dunn Construction Company, and Meadville Malleable.

Tom loved trout fishing and was proud of his 46 years of sobriety.

Survivors include a sister, Jane Kahle of Clarion; two daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Betty Hall.

Per Tom’s wishes, no services are planned.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

