Troy Perry, 35, of Cochranton passed away on December 15, 2020, in Canal Township.

He was born in Meadville on March 7, 1985, a son of Daniel E. and Deanna Gongaware Perry.

He was a 2003 graduate of Cochranton High School and had been employed by Advance Cast in Meadville, PA. Troy’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and his greatest passion, farming.

He is survived by his father, Daniel Perry; his mother, Deanna Perry; and his stepmother, Diana Perry, all of Cochranton; his son, Kohlton Perry of Saegertown, PA; his sister, Autumn (Samuel) Fuller Jr. of Meadville; and stepsisters, Megan (Troy) Hays of Cochranton and Lindsey (Jerry) Jones of Meadville. Troy is also survived by his grandmothers, Carol Gongaware and Betty Perry; his step grandmother, Patricia Tracy; and several nieces and nephews.

Troy was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jerry Gongaware and Ronald Perry; his step grandfather, John Tracy; and a nephew, Samuel Edward Fuller.

Visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 3 PM to 7 Pm at Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc, 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton, PA 16314. Funeral service will be private with Rev. Ken Hough of the South Watson Road Church of God, presiding. Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to First National Bank for his son Kohlton Perry, C/O First National Bank, 128 W. Adams St., Cochranton, PA 16314.

