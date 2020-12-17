Clarion Hospital, UPMC Northwest Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital and UPMC Northwest received their first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Julie Kunselman, Director of Marketing for Clarion Hospital, a part of Butler Healthcare System (BHS), told exploreClarion.com that Clarion Hospital plans to begin staff vaccinations on Friday.

Hospital officials said physician leadership has been reviewing, and will continue to review, all available data and literature regarding the safety of the vaccine.

The vaccine is not mandatory for BHS staff, but it is recommended. The process for distribution to employees and providers continues to be finalized.

UPMC Northwest in Seneca also received their first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

According to Karen Beardsley, Manager of Public Relations for UPMC Northwest, the plan is for employee vaccinations to begin on Monday.

Beardsley noted that a multidisciplinary, clinical advisory committee reviewed all scientific data about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines expected to receive emergency use authorization. Their findings, combined with federal and state department of health guidelines, were used to create a fair, equitable, and efficient process for distributing the vaccine.

According to Beardsley, at this time, there is no plan to make the vaccination mandatory for all staff. For those wishing to voluntarily receive the vaccine, there are four general factors informing the order in which UPMC staff will be offered the vaccine:

Where they provide care. Clinical staff providing 24/7 hospital-based care will be among the first to receive the vaccination.

Likelihood of COVID-19 transmission. Vaccinating those who have the greatest opportunity to transmit SARSCoV-2 at work, protects our patients, staff, and community.

Preservation of the workforce. UPMC needs to protect and maintain a healthy workforce in order to sustain daily operations throughout the pandemic.

Medical conditions or personal health factors. When vaccine supply is limited, it’s important to protect staff with medical conditions and personal health factors that predispose them to complications of COVID.

On December 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 16 years of age and older.

The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S.

