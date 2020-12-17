Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc on Local Roadways

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Wednesday’s winter weather wreaked havoc on local roadways, with multiple vehicle accidents reported across the area.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the first crash of the day was reported around 12:24 p.m. on Veteran’s Drive in Beaver Township.

After that, there were a total of nine other accidents reported, stretching from Rimersburg up through Paint, Beaver, Clarion, Monroe, and Richland Townships, with the greatest number of accidents reported in Beaver Township.

Three different accidents were reported on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, along with one on Paint Boulevard and another on State Route 66 near Steiner Road in Paint Township.

One accident was reported on State Route 68 at Zion Road in Monroe Township, one was reported on the exit 70 onramp of Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, one on Community Road near Grace Church Road in Richland Township, and another at Cherry Run Road and Car Street in Rimersburg.

Clean-up from the last accident of the day, on State Route 66 in Paint Township, was completed and all of the scenes were cleared around 1:33 a.m. on Thursday.

Neighboring Venango County was hit even harder than Clarion, with a total of 78 crashes reported throughout the day.

However, according to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, only two of the accidents included injuries, and most were simple spin-outs or stuck vehicles.

