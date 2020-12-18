A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated flurries before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Light south wind.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Snow showers likely before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.