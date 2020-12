Area Man Sentenced to Probation on Indecent Assault Charge

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man charged with having sexual contact with a juvenile at a residence in Knox was sentenced to two years of probation on Wednesday.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, December 16, sentenced 21-year-old Eric Glen Sharp to two years of probation on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Sharp was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to attend sex offender counseling.

He will also be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender. Tier 2 offenders must register for 25 years. For more information about the Tier Classification, visit the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law webpage.

Sharp pleaded guilty to the above charge on November 18.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from an incident that was reported in late June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:00 p.m. on June 26, Chief Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, was made aware that Eric Sharp allegedly had sexual relations with a known 15-year-old juvenile victim.

According to the complaint, through investigation police found that Sharp met the victim at a known residence in Knox Borough and then had sexual contact with the victim in a bedroom at the residence.

During the investigation, records of messages between Sharp and the victim were obtained in which the victim stated she was 15 years old prior to the incident where Sharp had sexual contact with her, the complaint indicates.

Sharp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 5:00 p.m. on August 14.

