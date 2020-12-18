Armstrong Trails Welcomes the New Year With the First Walk of 2021

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong Trails is hosting a “First Walk” on Friday, January 1, at 1:30 p.m.

Participants are to meet at the Phillipston Parking Lot 94, on N. Apple Street in Rimersburg (note that navigation and GPS may have this address listed as East Brady).

There will be a bonfire at the newly renovated turntable next to the parking lot, and refreshments will be available before and after the walk. The walk will start at the turntable, and the turnaround point will be the Brady Tunnel for a 3-mile round trip walk. An update will be given on Brady Tunnel Rehabilitation, 2021 goals, and how you can support Armstrong Trails.

This event will be held outdoors. Leashed fur friends are welcome. As per Governor Wolf’s orders, participation is limited to the first 50 to arrive.

If there are more than 50 participants, a group will start opposite and walk to the Pine Run Waterfall and back. Please follow current CDC guidance and state requirements. No pre-registration is required, and there is no event fee. Donations to Armstrong Trails would be most welcome.

Shirts and car stickers will be available for purchase.

Information is available on the website www.armstrongtrails.org, or contact Toni Henry-412-759-9152.

