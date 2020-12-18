 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potatoes

Friday, December 18, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Once you start preparing your potatoes this way, you’ll never want to go back!

Ingredients

6 large baking potatoes
1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 to 1 cup whole milk or heavy whipping cream
3 tablespoons crumbled cooked bacon
3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced chives
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Paprika

Directions

-Scrub and pierce potatoes. Bake at 375° for 1 hour or until tender. When cool enough to handle, cut a thin slice off the top of each potato and discard. Scoop out the pulp, leaving thin shells.

-In a large bowl, mash the pulp with butter. Stir in the milk, bacon, onion, chives, salt, pepper and 1 cup cheese.

-Spoon into potato shells. Top with remaining cheese and sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.


