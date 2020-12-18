Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potatoes

Once you start preparing your potatoes this way, you’ll never want to go back!

Ingredients

6 large baking potatoes

1/2 cup butter, softened



3/4 to 1 cup whole milk or heavy whipping cream3 tablespoons crumbled cooked bacon3 tablespoons finely chopped onion1 tablespoon minced chives1/2 teaspoon saltDash pepper1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, dividedPaprika

Directions

-Scrub and pierce potatoes. Bake at 375° for 1 hour or until tender. When cool enough to handle, cut a thin slice off the top of each potato and discard. Scoop out the pulp, leaving thin shells.

-In a large bowl, mash the pulp with butter. Stir in the milk, bacon, onion, chives, salt, pepper and 1 cup cheese.

-Spoon into potato shells. Top with remaining cheese and sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

