Clarion Hospital Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases Since Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 34 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 18, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/17/2020: 10,027

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,464

Positives: 1,332

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/17/2020: 31,442

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 13,230

Positives: 1,527

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/18/2020, 10:00 a.m:

Clarion Hospital: 17 patients. 1 suspected. 16 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

48 patients. 0 suspected. 48 confirmed. 15 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on December 15.

· Always:

* Wear a mask.

* Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

* Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

* Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

* If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.